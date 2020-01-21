A Job Fair and Training Expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at PA CareerLink, located at 102 Margaret St., New Castle.
Openings include a multitude of positions in customer service, manufacturing, warehouse work, sales, healthcare, laborer work, and more.
Exhibitors include 84 Lumber Company, Adecco Group, Brittany Trucking, Butler County Community College at Lawrence Crossing, Community Resources for Independence, Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center, Cricket Authorized Retailer, Diversified Family Services, Excel Home Care (A Help at Home Company), FedEx Ground, First Commonwealth Bank, Home Helpers Home Care, Last Minit Mart, Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, Maxim Healthcare Services-Homecare, Miller Industries, NCTV45, Nesco Resource, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Pittsburgh Technical College, Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare, Silgan Closures, The Grove at New Wilmington, U.S. Census Bureau, Vocational and Psychological Services, Wampum Hardware, and Xtreme Labor Solutions.
For more information, please contact PA CareerLink® Lawrence County (724) 656-3165.
