Justin Hazenstab is determined that he is going to be a coffee bean.
The New Castle High School sophomore said he envisions himself working in robotics and technology for NASA someday. Choosing to be the bean is all about, he learned at the Lawrence County Business and Industry Fair, deciding how to navigate your future.
Hazenstab was among the nearly 1,000 10th-graders who attended the fair Wednesday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The event, co-sponsored by Lawrence County School to Work and West Central Job Partnership, challenged students to consider how to prepare themselves for the work force and to get them thinking about careers they might want to pursue.
The session opened with a motivational speech by Arel Moodie of Brooklyn, New York, who impressed upon the students that they could be either a hard-boiled egg, a carrot or a coffee bean. It is all about how you handle adversity, he told the students — or hot water.
An egg gets hard inside. A carrot turns soft. But a coffee bean, Moodie said, adds energy to boiling water, making an environment better and stronger.
“Be the bean,” Moodie said. His lesson to the students was that “everything is learnable. You can decide who you want to be.”
And he warned them that not every situation is going to go their way. Life is hard, Moodie said.
His presentation included trivia questions and advice from human resources panelists Spike Mancuso of International Timber and Veneer and Mindy Wilson of Veka Inc.’s United States headquarters in Fombell, Beaver County. The questions focused on making students more marketable in the job world.
Upstairs in the Cathedral lobby, the students visited the Hall of Careers — booths manned by various local businesses and industries where talked about their interests and learned about educational needs for certain jobs. There also were giveaways and a hands-on chance to look through microscopes and examine parts of mechanisms from various industries.
Hazenstab said he enjoyed exploring the possibilities.
“It’s a really good chance for kids to get ideas for what they can do for jobs, and see what they like,” he said. His aspirations to work at NASA are to help build “rockets, and robots like the one that went to Mars.”
Mya Ponziani, a Mohawk High School student, said that in talking with bank personnel at the Wesbanco booth, she learned that knowing the job is not all she will need to be successful.
“What hit home was that you can teach someone a skill, but you can’t teach the will,” Ponziani said. The event taught her to look toward the future with a positive attitude and reinforced a lesson her parents taught her, she added.
“My parents have always taught me to be on time,” she said. “At our house, on time was always 15 minutes early.”
She is still considering her future career opportunities, which might include the medical or physical therapy fields, or, because she has played the piano since first grade, a possible career in music.
Students from all eight school districts in Lawrence County and from Riverside High School attended the event.
Lynda A. Jaworski-Rapone, executive director of Lawrence County School-to-Work Inc., emphasized the importance of students knowing there are many local companies that offer good jobs, so they do not have to leave town.
“It’s nice to bring these parties together under one roof to learn from each other,” she said.
