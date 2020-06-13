Joanne Preston receives this year's Butz award

Joanne Covelli Preston has been honored as this year's Jack Butz Humanitarian Award recipient.
Although COVID-19 restrictions have prevented social gatherings, the award committee chose to continue with the honor without hosting this year's banquet.
According to committee member Paula McMillin, Preston has given a lot to the community, but has always maintained a low profile about her community involvements.
"Joanne gives tirelessly without fanfare or hoopla," McMillin said, and she wanted the focus to be on the students who were the recipients of this year's Butz scholarships.
Preston has been an active member of the United Way board of directors for the past 20 years. She has served as chairwoman of the Taste of the Town and helped to organize the United Way's golf outing.
She also has served on the Salvation Army board of directors, and supports its Treasures for Children program. Joanne also has served on the board of directors of the New Castle YMCA. Preston and her husband, Bob, have supported many other community and civic organizations both individually and through their foundation, the Robert and Joanne Preston Family Foundation.
Most recently, the foundation donated $50,000 to Lawrence County Community Action Partnership's temporary Emergency Assistance Through Meals program, on behalf of the Preston Auto Group.
Preston is the 20th person in 20 years to receive the Butz humanitarian award.
The awards program was founded in memory of the late John R. "Jack" Butz, owner and founder of Butz Flowers, who died in 2003.
Butz always emphasized the importance of giving the award is dedicated annually to a member of the community who gives of themselves to make New Castle a better place.
