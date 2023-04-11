City council passed a zoning ordinance amendment during its meeting Thursday regulating Jersey barriers and other similar traffic-control devices.
Under the amendment, the barriers can’t be placed along any residential or commercial properties within the R1, R2, R3 zoning districts, and C1 general business and C2 central business districts without a permit, which would go through the city zoning officer.
Permits would not exceed a period of three months, with the permits not to be used to delineate parking areas or parking in parking lots of any property, nor as a form of fencing or barrier between adjoining or adjacent properties.
This amendment stemmed from a months-long feud between Matt and Gary Blakely, co-owners of the former 2 Brothers Downtown Gaming at 341 E. Washington St., and DON Enterprises, which owns the building at 333 E. Washington St. and the gravel parking lot between the two buildings.
DON officials placed barriers in the lot separating the two buildings. DON said it owns the lot where the barriers are and wanted to separate parking for The Corner Stone Restaurant, its tenant.
The Blakely brothers argued the barriers took away from its parking. The parlor shut down in February.
Council also updated the city’s solid waste ordinance to match it up with the terms of the new three-year refuse contract with Aiken Refuse.
Council also approved a conditional use request from Yaser Alwehkyan to have an automotive sales and service shop at 413 W. Washington St.
Alwehkyan, who lives in Franklin, has been working at the West Side Mini Mart for 11 years.
He said the goal of his shop will be to buy cars from auctions and sell them, and will use the existing building to wash cars, change tires or change the oil.
He added the lot would hold 20 to 50 vehicles at the start, would be open six days a week Monday through Saturday, nothing would be stored outside and the vehicles in the lot will be operable, not junk vehicles.
Other council-approved actions
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was appointed to the New Castle Area Transit Authority board, for a term to expire Aug. 31, 2025. She replaces former Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who resigned in March to take a position with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The city will apply for a $100,000 Commonwealth Financial Authority grant to make improvements to the downtown area.
Council agreed to purchase a new electric smoke ejection fan for the fire department for $1,671.21, an apparatus repair plan for a fire engine for $7,808.52 and a 2022 safer grant writing service fee for the department for $5,500.
The fees for the fan and engine come from the fire department’s budget, while the fee for the grant will be paid from council expenses in the budget.
The city will work with Mary Ann Kosek, of MAK Business Consulting Services, to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice COPS grant, which will be paid for using forfeiture funds.
Kosek, the business manager at the Ellwood City Area School District and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, has worked on law enforcement grants before, and has successfully written applications and received more than $850,000 in funding in the past.
Administrator Chris Frye said the COPS grant, which was used to hire police Chief Bobby Salem years ago, can be used to hire officers by reimbursing their salaries for a three-year period.
Council accepted repository property bids, for $500 each from Tamra Gorski and Darrian Johnson, to purchase vacant lots on Lathrop Street and East Reynolds Street respectively.
Three used police department motorcycles will be placed out to bid.
Council to consider renaming alley
Council will consider renaming the alley located next to Ebenezer Church of God in Christ to “Pastor Eric D. Brooks Way.”
This would be named after the former long-term pastor of the church, the Rev. Eric D. Brooks, who served the church for 40 years before he retired in May 2020.
Church officials sent in the request.
The church is located at 1119 S. Jefferson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.