New Castle police said they believe two cars were racing when they went off the road and one of them struck an apartment building at Westview Terrace on the city's West Side.
So far, they do not know who was driving either of the vehicles. Chris Fabian, New Castle police traffic lieutenant, said that both drivers had run away from the accident before police arrived.
Fabian said that, based on the police investigation so far, the police believe both vehicles were speeding on Sankey Street around 7:05 p.m. Saturday. He said one of the vehicles lost control and hit the curb, then hit the other vehicle and they went down the hill. The Jeep hit the back of the apartment building, damaging a door and frame and possibly other destruction.
"Everyone ran and nobody up there saw anything," Fabian said. He said the black Toyota Corolla that was involved was a rental vehicle. The Jeep, from Ohio, was in the process of being purchased in Youngstown and the owner of the vehicle is unclear, he said. He said the investigation is ongoing.
No injuries were reported.
