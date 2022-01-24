Gov. Tom Wolf proclaimed January as School Director Recognition Month.
In keeping with this tribute, special certificates were given out and homages were paid at local school board meetings that were held across Lawrence County this month.
“Our school board members represent the community well and work collaboratively to ensure that quality education remains the focus of the district," Neshannock Superintendent Dr. Meehan said. "These nine individuals are very dedicated to their role, which has been increasingly challenging with the pandemic constraints and associated frustrations. It is an honor to recognize each of them for their generous gift of time and talent for the students of Neshannock Township School District. We applaud each of them.”
