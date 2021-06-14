By Keith Gushard
The Meadville Tribune
JAMESTOWN — State police accused Jamestown's fire chief of attempted homicide after a domestic-related shooting early Sunday morning.
David Earl Jones, 54, was taken into custody by troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Mercer barracks and charged with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting of Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville. Jones is being held in the Mercer County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Schadt is hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with a single .45-caliber gunshot wound to the head and neck area, police said.
State police released few details about the incident, which took place between 1 and 1:20 a.m. Sunday on property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St. in Jamestown. Police said Schadt had arrived there and the men got into an altercation before Jones allegedly produced a firearm from inside his vehicle and shot Schadt once.
A domestic dispute led to the alleged shooting, Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker confirmed Sunday afternoon. He also said Jones is the chief of Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department.
Acker said Schadt had placed a tracking device on his wife's vehicle and tracked it to the 200 block of Chestnut Street in Jamestown early Sunday, where Schadt found his wife and Jones together.
"It was a domestic dispute that became a fight," Acker said. "Jones allegedly shot him (Schadt) once with a .45-caliber handgun in the back of the neck. The bullet went along his jawline is what I was told."
Schadt's wife then drove him to UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville in his truck, Acker said. Schadt later was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
"The (Schadt) family's three kids — all under age 7 — had to see this," Acker said.
Jones was taken into custody without incident by Jamestown Police Department, Acker and Chief Ed Carter of Jamestown Police Department confirmed.
Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Major Case Team conducted the investigation.
Acker said police recovered the suspected weapon in the shooting.
Jones was arraigned at 2 p.m. Sunday before District Judge Brian Arthur of Greenville on three felony counts — one count of attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. One count of aggravated assault is for causing serious bodily injury and the second aggravated assault count is for use of a deadly weapon, Acker said.
Jones faces a preliminary hearing before Arthur on the charges June 23.
