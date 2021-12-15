Jameson's Candy reopens

Jameson's Candy is open again.
Business at the the Neshannock Township confectioner came to an abrupt halt Friday when a car crashed through the store's front entrance — boarded up at left — and ended up at the rear of the shopping floor.
Neither the driver, shoppers nor employees were injured. Store co-owner Dennis Jameson said the store reopened Tuesday, missing only one day of business — Saturday — because it is not open on Sundays or Mondays anyway.
Customers now enter and exit through a door near the cash registers.
