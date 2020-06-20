In Jessica Johnston's time of anguish, one person offered support.
She was a nurse, and now so is Johnston.
As an 18-year-old who had just lost twins at 22 weeks gestation, Johnston recalled the nurse who "was the only one who treated me like a person, held my hand and was there for me. A lot of the others didn't care, I was just a teenager.
"I hope I can be half the nurse she was," added Johnston who graduated from the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing last month. The 30-year-old mother of three also passed her RN licensure exam and began her career as a professional staff nurse in the intensive care unit at UPMC Jameson.
"I've always loved nursing, especially critical care," said Johnston, one of 32 new nurses who graduated virtually after completing their last coursework online.
"When the pandemic hit, they were unable to do hospital work," explained Mary Sue Johntony, a nurse educator at the local school. "So we focused on what they needed to know to work."
Rather than working alongside the registered nurse preceptors they'd been matched with, the nursing students examined case studies with topics including organ donation, emergency preparedness and pandemics.
"It was a little bit trying at the beginning, but everyone was on board," Johntony said, adding that the coronavirus-related shutdowns began during spring break and after the student nurses' emergency and critical care rotations.
"Had it been earlier, it may have been more difficult," she said. "Luckily, the pandemic started when we finished and they had a nice, solid foundation."
Another graduate, Brittany Burns, said the change itself was educational.
"To go from lectures and clinical to being at home was a 360 turnaround. It was tough, but it helped me realize how important being physically there is," admitted Burns, who has accepted a position as a medical-surgical care graduate nurse at Jameson and will be continuing her education at Westminster College through the school's bachelor of nursing degree partnership with Jameson.
In addition to completing their Jameson schooling online, the new nurses were honored in a virtual graduation celebration and received their diplomas drive-through style.
"It wasn't live, but it was the next best thing," Johntony said. "We tried to make it as personal as possible."
Of the 32 graduates, Johntony noted that all of those who applied for jobs have secured positions while others are waiting to start their search until after they complete their RN licensure exams. Until they pass the state tests, those with diplomas are graduate nurses rather than registered nurses.
In addition, several, like Burns, are completing their bachelor's degree in nursing through Jameson's partnership with Westminster.
"It's a hard time to enter the field, but it's an important time to enter the field," noted Alexandra Caruso, a medical-surgical care graduate nurse at Jameson who is continuing in the Westminster BSN program.
Even entering the work force during a pandemic, Anthony Rush, who accepted a position as a medical-surgical care graduate nurse at UPMC Shadyside, said going into nursing was "best decision I ever made."
"It's like we tell them all the time," Johntony added. "The real learning starts when you start working."
