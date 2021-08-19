UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson will be offering a third-dose vaccine clinic Thursday.
This is a Pfizer vaccine. However, first (and only) dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also available to those who are unvaccinated, as well as first and second dose Pfizer vaccines.
The clinic is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. in Dining Rooms 1 and 2 at UPMC Jameson.
At UPMC Horizon, the clinic will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Conference Rooms 1 and 2
Eligibility includes:
•Those who have had a solid organ transplant who are taking immunosuppressant therapy (note that not all transplant patients take meds to suppress the immune system)
•Those who are receiving chemotherapy for solid tumors or blood cancers
•Those who have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem-cell transplant in the past two years or are taking immunosuppressant therapy as part of this process (a relatively small group).
•Those who have moderate or severe primary immune deficiency diseases
•Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection
•Those who are actively taking high-dose steroids (more than 20mg per day or the equivalent), alkylating agents or anti-metabolites (typically for cancer), transplant-related meds to suppress the immune system, many chemotherapy meds, and TNF blockers such as Remicade for rheumatoid arthritis or Crohn’s Disease.
If you are immunocompromised and need to schedule your third dose, call (844) 876-2822) to schedule an appointment. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
If you are not immunocompromised and are eligible for the vaccine, visit http://Vaccine.UPMC.com to schedule an appointment.
Additional clinics will be scheduled on a week-by-week basis.
