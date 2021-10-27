UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals are poised to give out the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines, according to the hospitals' vaccine clinic coordinator.
Hospital officials are continuing to emphasize the importance of Lawrence and Mercer county residents to get fully vaccinated.
Ron Barnes, UPMC coordinator of pharmacy compliance for both hospitals, said the hospitals have been administering the Pfizer booster for about four weeks, and the Johnson & Johnson will be available beginning Nov. 4. Both dosages are identical to the dosages given in the initial round of inoculations, he said.
The UPMC hospitals will not be administering the Moderna vaccine, which would be a half-dose, he said.
People wanting to register for either booster at either UMPC hospital can register online at vaccine.upmc.com, or it is recommended that they call the UPMC call center at (844) 876-2822, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The vaccines will be given Thursdays only between 8 and 11 a.m. at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, and between 1 and 3:30 p.m. at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
As of Thursday, Lawrence County, with a population of 85,512 people, had fewer than 50 percent of its residents vaccinated and only 38,524 were fully covered with the first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose of Johnson & Johnson, according to a by-county map on the state Department of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard.
Mercer County, with a population of 109,424, showed that fewer than 50 percent of its residents are vaccinated and that 49,491 people are fully covered.
Those numbers are updated weekly on Fridays on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
"We'd like everybody to get the third dose, but it's really important to begin the series if you haven't started yet," Barnes emphasized. And while the effective term of the booster is unknown, "if we can get enough people fully vaccinated in our country, it will minimize the variants that are popping up and will prolong the efficacy of the vaccines," he said.
According to Barnes, people can expect to experience possible minor side effects within a day or two of the shots, including a sore arm, headache, possible body aches and possibly a low-grade fever.
He added there are some risks in not getting the booster six months after the initial inoculations.
While those previously vaccinated early last year still have some protection from the first series, the effectiveness does wane, so there is an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, he said.
Dr. Elizabeth A. Piccione, interim president of both hospitals, commented at the board's annual meeting on Tuesday that "delta is so incredibly contagious that if enough people become infected, we will see more critically ill people in the hospitals."
Both counties have high number of unvaccinated people, "and we have been ravaged by the delta variant," Piccione pointed out. "We encourage people to be vaccinated, because it is effective in reducing our hospitalizations and the incidence of the most very feared lung complications."
The lung involvement with the virus is what people die from, she said, noting 70 percent of the intensive care unit patients with COVID at both hospitals are on ventilators, and about 20 percent of those hospitalized with COVID require ICU care. Vaccines are effective in decreasing those statistics, she said.
"The fact that there are critically ill patients, and the lack of vaccines are not independent events," she emphasized.
"The delta variant wasn't prominent back in January or February, so we know that variant is more easily transmitted to others, which poses an increased risk if the vaccine series is not continued," Barnes explained. "It's just as important to get the boosters as it is the initial vaccines."
With the delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain of COVID-19, and cases of COVID increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
According to Barnes, the Johnson & Johnson was believed to have been about 72 percent effective with the initial single dose, and the booster bumps it up to a low 90 percent effectiveness.
Pfizer is about 95 percent effective with the third dose, he said.
The FDA said people can get any one of the three vaccines as the booster, and Barnes recommends that it's favorable to mix and match the vaccine.
"It's still at least 90 percent no matter what combination you use, but Johnson & Johnson, followed by Moderna is the highest by about one percent," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.