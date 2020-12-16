Officials at UPMC Jameson are expecting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today.
UPMC Jameson is on the initial list of 87 hospitals to receive the vaccine during the first week of its rollout. Seven more hospitals in Pennsylvania received doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, including Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, Centre County; Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton, Montgomery County; UPMC Altoona in Blair County; UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh; WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital in Franklin County; WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital in Adams County and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital in Franklin County.
This brings the total to 16 hospitals to date that have received vaccine.
