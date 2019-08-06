Patients seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity and its related conditions now have a choice for receiving treatment at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care in the New Castle.
The UPMC Jameson Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgery Center has been accredited as a comprehensive center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
The MBSAQIP standards ensure that bariatric surgical patients receive a multidisciplinary program, not just a surgical procedure, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. UPMC Jameson offers preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for severely obese patients.
“UPMC Jameson offers a high-quality bariatric program in a community setting,” said Dr. Christopher J. Myers, bariatric surgeon at UPMC Jameson. “We have great relationships with our clinical partners including psychologists and an on-site bariatric nutritionist, whose services patients can use for years following their surgery, making our program full-circle. Now that patients have a nationally certified program close to home, they will no longer have to travel for bariatric services.”
To earn the accreditation, UPMC Jameson met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.
“UPMC Jameson’s Bariatric Center is a collaborative effort involving multiple divisions within the entire
hospital,” said Jackie Walker, outpatient bariatric nurse coordinator, UPMC Jameson Bariatrics. “Beginning with emergency department staff who must be familiar with how to care for bariatric patients, to our nurses who must have the proper equipment such as larger blood pressure cuffs, everyone must know how to best take care of our patients.”
After submitting an application, centers seeking MBSAQIP accreditation undergo an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon, who reviews the center’s structure, process and clinical outcomes data. Centers are awarded a specific designation depending on how many patients it serves annually, the type of procedures it provides, and whether it provides care for patients under age 18.
In the United States, around 15.5 million people suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health, and the numbers continue to rise. Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, among other health risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.