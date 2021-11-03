(Last in a series)
If you’re someone with a felony on your record, and you can’t find a job, maybe you’re looking in the wrong place.
The right place could very well be the Lawrence County District Attorney Office’s Jail to Jobs program, which has gotten work for more than 400 prior offenders in its nearly eight-year history.
“We are the only district attorney office in the state of Pennsylvania — probably in the United States — that does this,” said District Attorney Josh Lamancusa, who founded the program nearly eight years ago with a grant from the Hoyt Foundation (it’s now funded by the county).
“We are running a quasi-employment placement service out of the DA’s office.”
The program is restricted to convicted felons living in Lawrence County who meet eligibility criteria. and although it may seem counter-intuitive, both Lamancusa and Gary Filippone, who coordinates the program, say that most of the time, it’s the offenders who have committed more serious crimes who are among the easiest to place.
“Men who are convicted felons that are willing to do any type of job are a lot easier to place than women who do not want to do physical labor,” Lamancusa said. “A lot of the jobs that we have access to involve physical labor or some sort of physical component. One of the reasons for that is, when you get convicted of crimes involving theft, employers are very reluctant to put you in charge of the finances or on the register.
“So it has made it a little bit difficult to find women jobs who have some sort of theft conviction. If they’re saying they don’t want physical labor, that limits the jobs that are available. That has been our toughest class of people to get jobs for.”
Another challenge is getting work for people who have no driver’s licenses.
“It’s fine if you’re on a bus route,” Lamancusa said. “They can get you to work. But if you’re trying to find rides every day, that inevitably leads to missed work and then termination.
“The actual convictions themselves have never really proved to be a problem. We’ve had guys who have even been employed by municipal authorities that have committed some very serious crimes, including homicide. We got them jobs.”
‘WE HAVE A PROBLEM’
Now in his 12th year in office, Lamancusa first realized the need for a Jail to Jobs initiative early on. At a hearing for a young man who was behind in his restitution payments, Lamancusa was told by the man that he had applied for 22 jobs and had been turned down for all of them because of a felony on his record.
The man told Lamancusa that he had retained each of his rejected job applications, and Lamancusa challenged him to prove his story by producing them. If the man were telling the truth, Lamancusa said, then he would refrain from requesting that he be held in contempt of court.
“He left, he came back 45 minutes to an hour later, and slapped them all down in front of me,” Lamancusa said. “I started flipping through them. Every single job he applied for, the box was checked that he was rejected because of a felony conviction when he was 19 years old — 10 years earlier.
“I realized, ‘We have a problem. The community has a problem.’”
Finding work for people like this man, Lamancusa said, is a win all the way across the board.
“We have the ability to reach out to prospective employers and say, ‘If you will take a chance and hire this individual, there are benefits that you can get,’ ” Lamancusa said. “One is a tax credit, one is bonding, and they’re free.
“So there’s a built-in incentive to the law to get employers to help hire people.”
Then there’s the ex-offender as well.
“We’ve learned that if someone is gainfully employed, and they have a steady stream of income, then it solves a lot of the other problems that they are having,” Lamancusa said. “It stops evictions, a lot of times it stops other crimes, whether it’s for food or spending money or whatever. It gives them options.”
As for the community, Lamancusa said, a past offender who has a job is staying out of the criminal justice system, and paying into a municipal tax base.
“And now,” Filippone added, “They’ve got their benefits. They’re no longer getting help with food and welfare. It’s big.”
So just what are the cost savings to the county?
“It’s one of those things where, how do you measure crime prevention?” Lamancusa said. “I don’t know. I can’t prove that. All I know is that the guys that we help, when I don’t see their names again on the trial list, then I know something is working.”
GETTING A JOB
Lamancusa emphasizes that entering the Jail to Jobs program does not make one an employee of the district attorney’s office.
“You’re not a confidential informant, you’re not a confidential source; you have no connection with the DA’s office, other than we are going to help get you a job,” he said. “We are going to vouch for you. We’re going to point you in the direction of services that can help you.”
There are both full- and part-time jobs available, and the pay runs the gamut from remuneration to those with no work history to those who have skills such as a CDL license or the ability to operate heavy equipment.
Sometimes, though, it can require a bit of perseverance on the part of the job applicant, particularly those who do not have an established work history.
“The goal then is just to get you a job; just to show that you can work six months, and then we can build from there,” Lamancusa said.
Filippone described a recent call he received from the owner of a pizza shop who needed two people.
“A lot of people don’t want to do restaurant work,” he said. “But I was telling a kid, who has been a good employee but who’d been laid off, ‘Take this job, and as soon as something better comes up, we’ll look at that.’
“And I told the owner that he eventually would be looking for something better, but for now, he has a job.”
The Jail to Jobs program, then, is not just a one-and-done affair.
“We’ve gotten the same guys numerous jobs with numerous different people,” Filippone said. “We’ve done that many times.”
The period of time from when a person first contacts the district attorney’s office until the first day on a new job can vary, Filippone said, “but generally it takes only one to two weeks.”
“It starts with them giving me a resume, and I’ll send it out to as many places as I can,” he said. “But I also tell them, don’t rely only on me. Be active. Get out there and go apply some places, and let me know where you’re applying, and I can send them an email, too.”
There are some situations that disqualify applicants from participating in Jail to Jobs, including pending charges, warrants or hearings and failure to uphold any restitution or support obligations.
Moreover, Lamancusa said, “I will work with anyone except sexual offenders. This is a voluntary program, it’s discretionary, it’s not something that we have to do.
“I just feel that if I have to vouch for someone, I’m just not comfortable vouching for the sexual offender.”
‘A COLLECTIVE EFFORT’
Lamancusa praised the Hoyt Foundation for its initial two-year funding for Jail to Jobs, after which the county began to pick up the tab.
“None of this would be possible without the Hoyt giving us that initial grant,” he said.
The courts also have been supportive.
“Drug court, for example,” Lamancusa said. “A lot of times, as part of (defendants’) recovery process, Judge (Dominick) Motto will send them down and say, ‘You’ve got to go meet the Jail to Jobs coordinator, and we expect to know what happened.’ ”
Other key efforts come from organizations such as Lawrenc County Community Action Partnership and Neighborhood Legal Services — even the public defender’s office.”
“I hesitate to say we have a partnership with them because I never want to leave the impression that, oh, we’re working together,” Lamancusa said. “Every chance they get to punch us in the stomach, they’ll do it.
“But when it comes to this component of helping people, there’s not really a difference between the DA’s office and the public defender’s office, Neighborhood Legal Services, LCCAP. We’ve become this collective effort to try to help someone get a job.”
(To schedule an appointment for the Jail to Jobs program, call the district attorney’s office at (724) 656-1916. Walk-ins are accepted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The office is located in the older section of the Lawrence County Government Center, 430 Court St.)
