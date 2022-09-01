Women inmates who have crowded quarters in the Elk County jail soon will have more space, and new bunkmates.
They are being moved to the Lawrence County jail to resolve a space issue in the Elk County lockup.
The Lawrence County commissioners adopted a resolution at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept the female inmates from Elk County, which will pay Lawrence a rate of $50 per inmate per day, plus medical expenses.
It's a win-win for Lawrence County, according to jail superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister. The county has extra space, and the income from the added inmates will help fund the expenses for the operation of the jail.
Lawrence County's jail additionally is housing eight females from Washington County under a separate agreement with that county's commissioners.
Mahlmeister said he does not know yet how many inmates the Elk facility will be sending to Lawrence County's jail.
At the request of the county prison board, Mahlmeister for the past several months has been negotiating with other counties that have jail overpopulations, to house their prisoners in Lawrence County, temporarily, to resolve bunking issues and to boost jail operating revenues.
The agreement with Elk County will expire Dec. 31 and has a cap of $50,000 maximum the county is allowed to collect from the total inmates to be housed.
