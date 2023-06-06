Weather Alert

..ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON.. Continued dry conditions weather will couple with windy conditions this afternoon to create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across all of Western Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidities will range between 25 and 35 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses, shrubbery, or tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.