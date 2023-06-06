A $30,000 safety grant from the Lawrence County government's insurance company will go toward the cost of new contraband detection equipment at the Lawrence County jail.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the allocation of the funds to the jail, to supplement another grant that the jail received to purchase full-body scanners at the jail entrance.
Jail Superintendent Michael Mahlmeister said the jail plans to purchase a Tek 84 body scanner, similar to what is used in airports and at most county and state correctional institutions.
"We're one of the last counties to receive this type of equipment," he said.
The total cost of the X-ray equipment is about $139,000, Mahlmeister said. The jail will use the $30,000 to supplement a federal Medication-Assisted Treatment grant of $80,000 the jail received to purchase one of the scanners. He said the equipment will detect drugs people entering the jail might have hidden inside their bodies, in addition to inside their clothing. It also will detect any weapons someone might try to take into the jail.
"A lot of times we do have individuals who try to bring drugs in," he said, adding the jail has had to occasionally revive some inmates with naloxone. If an inmate is caught taking drugs or weapons into the facility, they are prosecuted, Mahlmeister said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted the funds allocated through the grant are from the county's insurance coverages through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. He noted all together, the county will be receiving $60,000 in safety grants through the companies.
The funding in the past has paid for lighting at the courthouse and other safety improvements on the grounds.
Vogler noted the grant money received in the past also paid for the purchase of the fence at Quaker Falls, the county-owned recreation area off Route 224 in Mahoning Township.
In a related matter at their meeting, the commissioners approved a contract with Countryside Fence Co. of Slippery Rock Township to repair the fence at Quaker Falls at a cost of $1,148. The fence was installed 1 1/2 years ago before the tract was dedicated as a county park, but it recently sustained storm damage.
