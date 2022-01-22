Management at the Lawrence County jail is taking extra precautions — including temporarily ceasing visitation — as the omicron surge of COVID-19 runs its course through the building.
Some of the staff and inmates have contracted COVID-19, Interim warden Michael J. Mahlmeister reported to the county prison board at its meeting Wednesday.
“We had about 25 inmates who tested positive in two major housing blocks,” Mahmeister explained further in a phone conversation Friday. Those inmates were placed on a 10-day isolation lockdown in their cells and are being left out three cells at a time.
The 10-day isolations are due to expire within two to five days, he said.
Currently, two jail staff members who tested positive are off work and will return to work in three and four days, he said.
“Inmate visitation will resume as soon as we get back to normal operations,” Mahlmeister said. He said that could be as early as next week.
As another precaution, the warden is mandating all of the jail staff and inmates to wear N95 masks — a particulate-filtering facepiece respirator that meets the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health N95 classification of air filtration, meaning that it filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles.
The inmates must wear the masks when they are outside of their cells, and the staff must wear them for their entire shifts, except for when they are eating lunch, Mahlmeister said.
The jail is providing them and has a supply on hand.
“We’ve been issuing masks all along since the COVID breakout,” he said.
Instead of using regular trays for the inmate meals, they are all being served in polystyrene containers, and the garbage is taken out immediately after the corrections officers collect it, he continued. Plastic throwaway eating utensils also are used.
Additionally, the entire jail is spray-sanitized once per shift, and sometimes more, Mahlmeister said. “We’re spraying down the whole jail — the cell blocks, doors, walls and floors — to disinfect.”
“I think that all in all, you’re doing all you can do in a confined situation like that,” prison board chairman Loretta Spielvogel commented after hearing all of the measures.
“It’s pretty much run it’s course through the jail here,” Mahlmeister said of the COVID-19 virus, “A lot of staff members have had it and returned to work without any more problems.”
He said that none of the illnesses have been severe.
Some of the inmates are vaccinated, “but we can’t force it on them. We continue to offer it, but they don’t all take it.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler, a prison board member, in perusing the report of the number of inmates currently housed in the jail, noted that the numbers are significantly reduced from a couple of months ago, where there were more than 120 inmates.
As of Wednesday, the county jail housed 96 offenders.
Vogler asked whether the jail could reach out to neighboring counties to make them aware that it has available space, where in case some counties have an overflow of inmates and are looking for a place to house them.
“Once we get over this COVID and it slows down, it’s definitely a possibility,” Mahlmeister said.
The seven-member prison board is comprised of the three county commissioners, the district attorney, the president judge, the county controller and the county sheriff.
