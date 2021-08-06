County jail already through yearly overtime budget

The Lawrence County jail on Sunday. The jail is already about $10,000 over its annual budget of $100,000 for overtime. 

Because of the Delta Variant and breakthrough COVID-19 infections, all people who enter the Lawrence County jail are required to wear masks.

The masks are required for all staff and visitors. 

The courthouse remains open to the public.

