The Lawrence County prison board chairwoman and jail warden said they are looking for ways to mitigate the amount of overtime the county is paying to its full-time corrections officers.
They also are looking for future measures to retain the part-time guards so they don’t seek employment elsewhere.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd had asked at a public meeting earlier this month about why the jail spent $25,000 in overtime in January. Warden Brian Covert had explained at the time that several full-time corrections officers were off for various reasons, such as COVID-19 and active military duty, among other reasons, and other full-timers had to work overtime to fill the shifts.
At Wednesday’s prison board meeting, Covert read a more precise tally of 114 total call-off days of full-time guards in January. That breaks down to 18 vacation days, 10 personal days, 37 sick days and 49 days for a combination of reasons such as drills, COVID-19, suspensions and bereavement, he said.
“So how in the world are we ever going to cover 114 call-offs?” queried Controller David Gettings, a prison board member.
The jail, as of Wednesday, had 120 inmates. Gettings asked if there was a chance of closing one of the sections, but Covert said there were too many conflicts to do that right now.
“Wouldn’t that be a way to save on the overtime Mr. Boyd is flipping out about?” Gettings commented.
Boyd did not attend the meeting because he was out of town.
The warden and prison board chairman Loretta Spielvogel said they are trying to recruit more part-time staff to help cover the gaps in the shifts.
“But to break it down, you’d need 23 to 25 part-timers for that month,” Covert said.
Spielvogel pointed out that the county has received a stack of applications for the part-time officer jobs.
Covert went through them and made phone calls and conducted interviews, she said.
He has started a corrections officer training class, but someone already was a no-show after having passed the drug test and background check, she said.
Spielvogel said they have networked with colleges, put out fliers and worked with PA CareerLink, adding, “We’re doing everything we could possibly, possibly do.”
One training class is underway and another set of applicants are coming in and being interviewed, she said.
She and Covert said they are exploring the possibility of increasing the starting salary for part-time corrections officers, which currently is at $15 per hour. They also are considering ways to have the part-timers work 40 hours or more, with approval from their labor union.
With such measures as those in place, “we may be able to keep and sustain the part-timers we have without them going out and looking,” Covert said.
Gettings commented that “paying a little bit of overtime instead of hiring full-timers is not the wrong thing to do. Overtime is not desirable, but if you look at what’s happening and where we’re going, overtime can make sense.”
The county had 10 part-time corrections officer positions earlier this month, and only two were filled, Covert said. He explained that a part-timer who takes the cadet class is hired before the class, and the training is done in-house, but it’s hard finding qualified part-time candidates to run a cadet class.
The jail runs 24 hours a day, with 36 full-time corrections officer staff.
When the county does hire qualified part-timers, they stay for awhile, then move on to other jobs because they’re looking for full-time, Covert said.
It takes at least five to train in the cadet classes, he said. That involves 120 hours of classroom and 120 hours of on-the-job training.
Anyone interested in applying for a position may do so through the county human resources department or on the county website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us. Applicants must be 21 or older to be considered, and they must pass background checks and drug tests and have valid driver’s licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.