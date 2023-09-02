The annual Holy Spirit Parish picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Cascade Park.
To register for the event, call (724) 652-3422 or visit hsplc.org/picnic2023.
One of the unique activities for this year’s picnic is a Jail ‘n’ Bail.
This fundraiser will allow attendees to pay to put others in a “jail” for things like not cleaning their room, being too nice or making the best apple pie in town.
Once the participants are in jail, others will pay to release them.
In addition to the Jail ‘n’ Bail and traditional food and drinks, there will be a car show, where attendees can show off classic and vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. To register a vehicle, call (724) 674-7507.
There will also be different competitions in the carousel building, including a pie contest, a canning contest and two art categories.
For the pie and canning contests, participants are asked to bring two of the pies and cans, one for display and one for judging.
The art categories include one for any kind of painting/drawings or photographs and must be fit to be hung for display, and the other is for knitting, crocheting or sewing and must be on a hangar for display.
An entry form, at the parish office or bulletins, must be filled out and returned to the parish office, at 910 S. Mercer St. in New Castle, by Wednesday, while the entries must be at the carousel building by 11 a.m. the day of the picnic. For questions, call (724) 651-8282.
In other parish news, it was announced that St. Mary’s Church will soon reopen for masses following window restoration and cleaning work.
Eight in the morning masses will resume Sunday, while noon masses will resume Sept. 17.
