A Lawrence County jail inmate with a history of assaults is facing new charges for reports assaulting on-duty corrections officers in his cell.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office has brought the charges against Lavonta Marquis Payne, 24, of 325 Locust St., following a scuffle that was reported to have occurred the evening of May 2.
According to a criminal complaint, a jail guard conducting security rounds in restricted housing unit reported that he noticed Payne's food slot tray was open, which is against jail rules. As the guard tried to close it, Payne had his arm in it and refused to remove it. The officer reported that Payne threatened to throw waste at him and beat him up, according to criminal complaint.
Another corrections officer responded and Payne spit through the crack of the cell door in the eyes of a third officer's face. As a result, the housing unit was locked down and Payne was moved to another housing unit, strip-searched and placed in a suicide prevention gown and secured in a restraint chair with an anti-spit mask on his face, the report said.
During that process, four corrections officers had entered Payne's cell to take his vitals, the report said, and he struck one of them in the chin. As they tried to restrain him, he continued striking staff members, and a licensed practical nurse was pinned in the corner but managed to break free, the paperwork states.
Payne then struck a jail captain and was taken to the ground and handcuffed and placed in the restraint chair, the complaint reads. The investigator noted that the account of what happened was taken from a surveillance video inside the jail.
Payne is charged with three counts each of assault by prisoner on another and aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated harassment by prisoner. He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set an additional jail bond of $15,000.
Payne is in jail for a revoked parole and for an offense in which reportedly fought with the police and had pled guilty to resisting arrest in 2019.
He was arrested again on Nov. 21, 2020, accused of striking a man in the head with a brick outside of the Sankey Center on West Grant Street. The man told police that he was feeding the deer outside of the center when Payne attacked him, according to a criminal complaint that police filed at that time. The man said that Payne also threw rocks at his car. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, loitering and prowling at night and defiant trespass in connection with that incident.
According to a criminal complaint filed at that time, his preliminary hearing on those charges has been continued multiple times and is now rescheduled and pending.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
