How long will hungry men go without eating?
Not long, it turns out, inside the Lawrence County jail.
One inmate who decided to go on a hunger strike last week managed to recuit his other cell block mates and about 20 to 30 of them passed up their hot meals at dinnertime Thursday evening, county commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said.
Warden Brian Covert informed Spielvogel that the reasoning they gave for the protest was because they want bigger shower areas and for their cell block vending machines to be filled more frequently. Vending machines are available to them by use of an issued credit-type card that is charged to their accounts, she said.
Spielvogel, who is chairwoman of the county prison board, said Covert had alerted her when the incident occurred.
But the strike didn't last long, as stomachs were rumbling the next morning at breakfast time.
"They all voluntarily started eating again," she said, including the inmate who staged the hunger strike. All of the inmates accepted their breakfasts Friday morning, which included eggs and toast or hot oatmeal and juice.
Spielvogel explained that the jail menus are developed by a registered dietitian with Prime Care Medical, working in tandem with Carlo Dinardo, the jail food service director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.