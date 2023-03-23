A jury already had been chosen Tuesday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas when a former county jail corrections officer opted to enter a guilty plea instead of taking a trial in a drug case against him.
Travis Marsh, 46, of Hillsville, was arrested last July for reportedly selling narcotics and contraband to jail inmates he was supposed to be supervising. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of criminal attempt at contraband and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox accepted his plea and sentenced him to 6 to 23 1/2 months in jail.
As part of his plea agreement, Marsh is to begin his sentence April 21 in a county lockup, but he is likely to be sent to a different county because of his past work affiliation with the Lawrence County jail, according to Warden Michael Mahlmeister.
Marsh has been suspended without pay or benefits in his position since the charges were filed against him. Mahlmeister said Wednesday that Marsh’s termination from his employment is imminent.
He has been a corrections officer for about 13 years.
He has been free since his arrest, having posted bail on a $100,000 bond at his arraignment.
Assistant District Attorney William Flannery prosecuted Marsh’s case and negotiated the plea agreement with his defense counsel, Stephen Colafella of Beaver County. Flannery said the jury had been selected Monday for Marsh’s trial, which was to proceed Tuesday when Marsh decided to plead before opening statements or any testimony could commence.
New Castle police arrested Marsh after a confidential informant reported to them he was selling contraband to jail inmates while he was on duty, according to a criminal complaint. The informant said the contraband included controlled substances, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco, according to a criminal complaint.
Lawrence County district attorney’s detectives purchased chewing tobacco and smokeless tobacco, and created a counterfeit substance to replicate heroin. They set up surveillance in an area of the city’s North Hill where the informant agreed to meet Marsh with the substances, along with a bag of the heroin for himself, the court papers state. The informant was to give Marsh $100 of recorded money, but he did not take the money, saying he wanted more heroin instead, the report said.
Marsh was wearing his corrections officer uniform when the exchange took place, officers conducting the surveillance noted in the report.
Following the delivery by the confidential informant, the police arrested Marsh in the jail parking lot, where they searched him and found the counterfeit heroin, along with a notebook containing owe sheets for the specific inmate for whom the substances were intended, the court documents state.
The police then impounded Marsh’s car and obtained a search warrant. They reported the two bags the informant gave Marsh were in the center console.
Marsh initially was charged with possessing contraband/controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. The charges not part of his plea will be dismissed as part of the agreement.
