They called it “Operation Who’s a Good Boy.”
Eight police dogs that sniffed their way through the Lawrence County jail Wednesday might have gotten their treat rewards, but their noses came up empty. They were looking for drugs, weapons and contraband, but were unable to find anything, according to jail Superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister.
“We found pretty much nothing,” he said. “No drugs or narcotics were found, and there were no weapons.”
Jail Capt. Matthew West, the operational leader for the detail, said the lack of drugs inside the jail “was a testament to our efforts.”
Mahlmeister credited jail corrections officers who he said do a great job every day to keep drugs, weapons and contraband out of the facility.
“They take a lot of pride in their work,” he said.
The jail partnered in the search with the American Working Dog Association’s certified police canines that were brought in from police department canine units in Lawrence and Beaver counties.
“We’ve been ramping up the shakedowns and searches,” Mahlmeister said. This was the second such search they have conducted since he’s been in charge at the jail in the past 1 1/2 years, and nothing turned up the first time, either, he said. The first detail was dubbed “Operation Clean Sniff.”
“It was a double-pronged effort,” West said of Wednesday’s detail. “We always look for opportunities to work with outside agencies. It shows our efforts to thwart contraband coming into the facility, and it provides great training opportunities and teamwork for us and for the agencies involved.”
The purpose of the initiative was to conduct a proactive search for drugs, weapons and other contraband, to promote officer safety and to serve as a deterrent for any individuals who might attempt to smuggle narcotics or contraband into the prison, Mahlmeister said in a news release.
All housing units, cells, bunks, and cafeteria area were searched within the facility, along with employee lockers and administrative offices. The search also encompassed storage, supply and cleaning closets.
Agencies participating were the Lawrence County district attorney’s detective bureau and K9 units from the Lawrence and Beaver county sheriff’s office and police departments of Union Township, Neshannock Township, New Castle, Mahoning Township Ellwood City Borough, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa and Hopewell Township.
K9 contraband searches will be conducted periodically to promote safety and security for the employees and for the inmates who are confined within the jail, Mahlmeister said.
