A fight inside the Lawrence County jail Monday resulted in one inmate getting stitches in his head and a cell block locked down indefinitely.

Charges are pending against a male inmate who assaulted a second male inmate with a piece of metal in the general area of their cellblock, according to Loretta Spielvogel, chairwoman of the county prison board. An investigation is under way by the Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau, and charges are pending, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.

Deputy warden Jason Hilton said that the fight broke out around 11:30 a.m. Initially, a code yellow was called, meaning that there was fighting between two inmates. The fisticuffs escalated to a code black, which is a major incident, when a third inmate joined the fray, he said.

All four corrections officers who were on duty at the time responded to the cell block, along with Hilton and Warden Brian Covert, Spielvogel said.

Hilton said the cell block was locked down and remains in lockdown. Lockdown means that all of the inmates are confined to and locked into their cells. He said the decision to lift that will be evaluated every day.

The inmate accused of initiating the fight and assaulting the other inmate has been placed in the jail's restrictive housing unit and will have an in-house conduct hearing next week, the deputy warden said.

Hilton told the prison board that the inmate who was assaulted was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he received sutures. He said he doesn't know how the accused offender got the metal object, but he said it was not taken into the jail from an outside source.

Spielvogel said that based upon information she received, one inmate pulled the metal piece from out of his jail overalls and struck the other in the head with the object. Hilton said that an argument between the two had escalated into the reported assault, and the third inmate jumped in.

The incident was reported to the Prison Board at its meeting Wednesday.

Lamancusa, who did not attend the prison board meeting, said the entire incident is on surveillance video.

Spielvogel said that once the investigation is complete, she plans to gather more information about how the incident transpired and how the inmate obtained the metal.

"Speaking for myself, I have questions. I want to see the report and see where the investigation leads. If the prison board needs to look at it further, it will be brought up for discussion," she said. "I want to know that we're taking all of the proper measures to make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

