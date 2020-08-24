Jail assault results in criminal charges

A fight that broke out inside the Lawrence County jail a week ago is not without consequences.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against Marc Allen Taylor, 42, of 308 Second St., who is accused of hitting another inmate over the head with a 16-inch sharp metal rod.
A district attorney’s detective reported in the paperwork that Taylor had removed the rod from a damaged locker, according to a criminal complaint. The man who was hit, Andre Shontez Lee, 24, of Detroit suffered a head injury and received stitches at the hospital.
A video of the incident shows Taylor following Lee in the cell block and removing the rod from his clothing, then hitting Lee in the back of the head with it, the complaint states. Lee then fell to the floor.
As a result of the attack, the housing unit “was in an uproar,” the report states. The corrections officer on duty on that block reported that his call for a lockdown failed, and he called for a “Code Black,” for a riot or major disturbance.
The jail unit where those inmates were housed has been on lockdown since the incident occurred, meaning that all of the inmates are confined to and locked into their cells.
A shift commander reported that the jail was still on lockdown Sunday and was expected to remain under that status until re-evaluation on Monday.
Deputy warden Jason Hilton said at the Lawrence County county prison board meeting last week that the fight broke out around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Initially, a code yellow was called, meaning there was fighting between two inmates. The fight escalated to the code black when a third inmate joined the fray, he said.
All four corrections officers who were on duty responded to the cell block, along with Hilton and Warden Brian Covert, said commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is prison board chairwoman.
Taylor was placed in the jail’s restrictive housing unit after the incident and is to have an in-house conduct hearing this week, according to Hilton.
Hilton said he doesn’t know how Taylor got the metal rod.
The incident was reported to the Prison Board at its meeting Wednesday.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who did not attend the board meeting, said the entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.
Taylor as a result of the reported attack is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, assault by prisoner, possessing instrument of crime with intent, making repairs to an offensive weapon and recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set an additional jail bond of $25,000.
Taylor in May was charged with aggravated burglary in Canton, Ohio, after he and two others assaulted a woman there on April 30, during a drug deal that turned violent, according to police. Taylor and the other two are facing charges in Ohio in the incident. That offense in Ohio occurred after Taylor escaped from house arrest in March in Lawrence County.
Taylor was charged with escape by the Lawrence County sheriff’s department because he had cut off his ankle bracelet between April 8 and May 2, and fled Lawrence County while still on house arrest from previous convictions, according to a court papers.
He had pleaded guilty to one count of recklessly endangering another person in a shooting incident outside of Taggart Stadium during a youth football game in 2018. He also pleaded guilty to simple assault in a case in which he was accused of assaulting a woman in a car. He was sentenced in December to a year in prison, plus probation, but had already served part of that time in jail before sentencing. The judge had ordered him to serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.
His escape charge is still pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Lee was sentenced Aug. 6 to 8 to 16 months in the Lawrence County jail, after he pleaded guilty on a drug trafficking charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.