Floyd Jackson is back on set.
The New Castle actor worked this week for more than five hours on the set of “The Mayor of Kingstown.” The Paramount+ show is filming its second season in Mahoningtown. Jackson was cast as a police officer and acted with star Jeremy Renner.
The streaming show has been filming here for the last several weeks. The crime drama debuted last November with 10 episodes. Paramount+ is the streaming service of CBS and its other networks.
