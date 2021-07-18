Jackson back on set

Floyd Jackson is back on set.
This time, the New Castle actor has secured a core background role for the reboot of "A League of Their Own," which is currently filming in Pittsburgh. It's Jackson's 30th time on set.
The Amazon Prime adaptation series will film for the next few months through October. It follows the premise of the original film, starring Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna, of an all-girls professional baseball team during World War II.
A premiere date for the series has not been released.
