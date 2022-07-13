Floyd Jackson is back in front of the camera.
The New Castle actor completed filming for “The Abiding Nail,” an independent movie written by William Victor Schotten. Jackson has a speaking role as the fire chief. He also has a role as a pastor in the upcoming film “Crossing Paths,” which is produced by fellow New Castle actor Jim Kuhn.
He also has a speaking part in “One Mic” that stars rap artists Onyx and is due on set later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.