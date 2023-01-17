The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV has created a guest teacher training program designed to turn those with a bachelors degree from accredited schools into emergency substitute teachers when one cannot be found.
Through the IU-IV’s emergency substitute consortium, potential subs attend a two-day training session then apply to the PA Department of Education for an emergency substitute certificate. With certification through MIU IV, substitutes can teach in any school district participating in the consortium as well as in any MIU IV classroom. According to Cheryl Pilch, coordinator of educational services for the intermediate unit, 25 area school districts, three career and technical centers and two nonpublic schools are participating in the consortium this year.
The intent of the program is to increase the number of available substitutes for our public schools. A two-day online training will be offered by Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV on Feb. 13 and 14, and will focus on classroom management, instructional strategies, school procedures and routines, team building and positive behavior in the classroom.
To register for the training, please use the following link: https://www.miu4.org/Domain/62, or contact the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV continuing education department at (724) 458-6700, extension 1264 or 1224, or email gail.myers@miu4.org or cheryl.pilch@miu4.org.
