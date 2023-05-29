“A lot” can be a relative term.
Certainly, the countless chili dogs served up by M&P Coney Island over its first 100 years in New Castle would qualify.
But then again, so would the nine that Drew Raynor of Ellwood City downed in 10 minutes at Saturday’s 100th Anniversary “Chilibration.”
That feat earned him first place — and perhaps more than a little stomach distress — at the chili dog-eating contest that capped the day’s event at the Wilmington Road restaurant.
Holding his trophy, Raynor skipped over the “thrill of victory” part of his triumph and said simply, “Oh, I feel terrible now.”
It was a new experience for Raynor, who’d never tried anything like this before.
“I always like to eat,” he said, “so I gave it a shot.”
He credited his cousin and his girlfriend, who cheered him on from the crowd, with helping to push him to the win.
“They’re all back there yelling, saying I was in first place all the time, so I just tried to keep up the pace.”
In the end, he beat 11 competitors in the contest, which was just part of a day that included live music by Leather and Lace, beer from the Crane Room, cornhole and other vendors.
Among the visitors were three former Westminster College fraternity brothers, each of whom graduated in the 1990s and who now live out of town.
“Best hot dogs going,” said Jay Richmond, who was joined by fellow Washington, Pennsylvania, resident Dr. Brent Angott and Eric Kochanowski of Columbiana, Ohio.
“We used to come here all the time. We were talking, needed to get together, hadn’t seen each other for a while, and Brent says, ‘Hey, Coney Island is having their 100th anniversary, Let’s go.’ That was it. That’s all it took.”
“(Dr.) Bill Mitsos and I have worked together, and he told me about it,” Angott added, “and immediately I thought of Jay, and we’d pick up Eric on the way. We always enjoyed the hot dogs.”
Mitsos is one of three third-generation siblings who have inherited the business, along with Dr. Angelo Mitsos and Georgia Pourakis. A fourth-generation, Angelo Mitsos’ son, John, is the chief operating officer, and Emmanuel Mitsos is the chili master.
Greek immigrants John Mitsos and Chris Papazekos are credited with launching the restaurant in 1923, and John’s son, Chris, was among Saturday’s family representatives.
“When I was old enough, I worked here,” he recalled. “And I enjoyed it. It was a great experience for me.”
As for the secret to lasting 100 years, he added, “We have a good product, and people like it. The chili is still the same as it always was.”
Indeed, the restaurant’s motto, seen on every T-shirt that was sold or given away Saturday, is “It’s all about the chili.”
Emmanuel Mitsos is the guy who has the responsibility of making sure it stays that way. So far, he’s keeping the legacy intact.
“I’ve been involved over 50 years,” Angelo Mitsos said, “and the thing I can say is that there is no one who makes the chili as good and as consistent as he does.”
“I think it’s in my blood,” Emmanuel said, “that and a little bit of practice. It took me a couple months to get the exact recipe down and the consistency. It was just a piece of cake after that.”
He is just the latest to cook the iconic sauce in a century of sales.
“100 years,” John Mitsos said, “You don’t see it very often in anything, let alone a restaurant like this. We’re very proud, obviously.”
As for the future, Coney Island last year launched a franchising initiative, the first store of which will be coming to Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township. Other potential franchisees are being vetted, and a new corporate store will be open in Hermitage.
“We feel really connected to New Castle,” Bill Mitsos said. “We’re part of New Castle, and we will hopefully be a part of the community for a long time
“As we grow, it will always be ‘originated in New Castle, Pennsylvania.’ It will always circle back to New Castle.”
