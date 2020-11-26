Italian immigrants in 1956, New Castle's Michael and Raffaela Bruno reflect upon 64 years as Americans

Immigration — both legal and illegal — has been a widely debated topic in America the last few years.
Indeed, the National Immigration Forum reports, a June 2019 Gallup poll found that “the percentage of Americans who said that immigration was the most important problem facing the country reached a record high ... at 23 percent.”
However, the forum added, “Two-thirds of those who identified immigration as the most important problem also said immigration was a good thing for the country.”
According to Michael Bruno Sr., it’s a good thing for immigrants as well.
“Here we are free,” said the 89-year-old South New Castle Borough resident who immigrated to the United States in 1956 with his new wife, Raffaela. “The life over here, it’s better than the old country.”
It didn’t start out that way for the man who was one of New Castle’s last tailors when he retired in 1994 after 28 years of serving the community.
In the long run, though, the Brunos would make the most of their opportunity.
COMING TO AMERICA
Michael Bruno was born in 1931 in Roccromona, Italy, and began an apprenticeship in tailoring at age 10. At 17, he opened his own tailor shop,
There was just one problem.
“I was working six o’clock in the morning to six or eight at night,” he said. “I was busy all day. And at the end of the week, they have no money to pay you. That’s why I was so disgusted to stay over there.”
Bruno’s father had come to America and operated a shoe shop on Long Avenue in New Castle before returning to Italy prior to the Great Depression. Bruno remembers his father’s advice.
“He used to tell us, ‘You need to be over there, they have a lot of stores, a lot of work,’" Bruno said. “ When we came here, that was not true. Nobody wanted to give us a job.
“There used to be three, four tailors — everybody needs something altered — but they said they had nothing for us. That was the trouble at the time.”
Even just getting to America was problematic.
Newly married, the Brunos were ready to emigrate in July 1956 and even had tickets for a trans-Atlantic passage on an Italian ocean liner. However, the line ended up telling the couple that the ship only had single-occupancy cabins remaining, so they would have to cross in separate rooms.
“We just got married and we wanted to wait for one cabin, but they’d already sold everything,” Bruno said. “They said they would do that on their next trip.”
There was, however, no next trip.
The ship on which the Brunos had booked passage was the Italian liner Andrea Doria, which sank July 26, 1956, after being rammed by the Swedish American liner Stockholm off the coast of Nantucket. Although 1,600 passengers and crew were rescued — the ship stayed afloat for 11 hours after the collision — 46 lives were lost.
Bruno remembers his reaction when he heard the news.
“We could have been on that.”
Still, he refused to see the sinking as an omen for their future.
“I was determined to go,” he said. “I wanted to get out.”
ARRIVAL
The Brunos not only lost the money they had spent on their passage, but also found it difficult to book accommodations on another vessel. The Italian line that had owned the Andrea Doria, Bruno said, halted its trans-Atlantic service for a few months for a period of mourning.
Ultimately, the couple were able to arrange a crossing on a French liner, and arrived in New York City on Labor Day, 1956. The morning after, they boarded a train that took them to Mahoningtown.
Awaiting them in New Castle was Bruno’s aunt, Rosa Zona, whose home the Brunos would purchase in 1958 and in which they would raise their three children. Aunt Rosa had sponsored the Brunos for immigration, and upon her death not long after their arrival, had wanted them to take over the flower shop she ran on Mill Street.
It was an offer that didn’t bloom in Bruno’s heart.
“I didn’t want to do that,” he said. “I spent seven years learning to be the tailor, I didn’t want to go to work another place.”
Still, establishing himself as a tailor would take time.
THREADS OF SUCCESS
Finding no one to hire him in his chosen trade, Bruno instead took a job working for a dry cleaner.
“They paid me a dollar an hour,” he said. “After one month that I worked over there, (the owner) quit the business and he wanted me to buy it. I had no money, how was I going to buy the business?”
That sent him to the knitting mill in Ellwood City before finally finding work with a tailor in Youngstown. He was working there when Al Borio of New Castle learned of him, and offered him a job at his business.
“He called me up and said ‘For the same money you make over there, come over here and work for me.’ So I went to work for him,” Bruno said.
“I started at a dollar an hour there, too. After six months, he gave me a dollar and a quarter.”
Bruno wasn’t getting rich. But, he adds, the pay was not as bad as it sounds.
“(In Italy), nobody wanted to pay me,” he said, “Then I come over here for the same job at a dollar an hour, I said, ‘Oh boy, oh boy!’
“You could buy a lot for $1. We used to fill up the refrigerator for $10. Now you can buy a piece of meat. This is the big difference from when we started.”
Bruno worked 10 years with Borio before buying and opening his own shop on Market Way, behind the now-defunct Donati Music store on South Mill Street. He remained there 25 years before moving to the Highland Plaza, where he spent two more years before retiring.
Although Bruno had risen from being an immigrant with little money and opportunity to owning his own business, he learned that achieving the American Dream comes with its own set of challenges.
“When I worked for Al Borio, he paid all my Social Security,” he said. “When I opened my business, you have to pay all your Social Security yourself. You pay for every expense, you don’t have much money. The most I made was $43,000 a year. By the time you pay for everything, I’m making $20,000 clear, and that’s for me and my wife, too.
“We used to take the kids to the park,” he continued. “That was the only place we could afford to take them.”
FAMILY LIFE
Running a business alongside his wife was only part of the Brunos’ lives. At home, they were raising three children in an atmosphere that blended the ways of both their old country and their new one.
Their daughter-in-law, Allyn, who married the couple’s second son, Mike, shared some stories told to her by her husband.
“Mike and his brothers didn’t speak any English ’til they went to first grade,” she said. “They spoke all Italian.”
Her in-laws also planted a large garden each year, and Raffaela would preserve just about everything they grew.
“Mike didn’t know that vegetables came in a can ‘til he had home-ec classes at Shenango,” Allyn said.
The Brunos also supplemented their food budget by raising goats, chickens and rabbits.
“They used to sell the peeps (at G.C. Murphy during the Easter season),” Bruno said. “When there were some left over, they’d give them to us cheap. And we used to raise them.
“One time, we killed 75, and we put them in the freezer. Mike, he doesn’t like chicken anymore. He used to like the rabbits.”
The animals now are gone, and so are the grapes that Bruno grew to make wine. He still does make the wine, though, although he buys juice to do so. The wine is stored in a basement room next to shelves of vegetables and homemade sauce that his wife continues to put up.
Raffaela also makes her own bread and macaroni, as well as her sauces from home-canned tomatoes. These are treats the family often enjoy together, as they still gather for dinner each Sunday at the Brunos’ home.
NO REGRETS
Bruno has visited Italy just three times since leaving it in 1956. The last time was 10 years ago. He says he’s never been tempted to stay.
“You love your country,” he said. “But to see your family grow up, you don’t feel bad that you left your country. When you have your own family, this is my country today.“
The road to today, though, was not always easy. In addition to his initial difficulty in finding work, he and his wife were strictly on their own in their new country.
“When you come in, you don’t know anybody,” he said. “I’ll never forget my first son. My wife was in labor, I don’t know anybody around, nobody to call.”
Still, despite the country’s sometimes heated discussions over immigration, Bruno believes that people who come to America today have the same chance as he did to start a new life.
But there are certain guidelines to success.
“Just be honest, work hard, and don’t look at the Joneses,” he said. “Look at yourself. If you look at the Joneses, life will never come in the way that you wish.”
