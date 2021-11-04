It will take months to understand and work around all of the effects of the ransomware attack on Erie County’s Corry Area School District, officials said on Oct. 28, 2021.
“The (ramifications) are very involved. It’s taking time to truly understand it all,” district Superintendent Sheri Yetzer said. “We’re being very mindful and cautious in how we proceed. We know that it’s going to take months and months and months to understand what happened here.”
The cyberattack was discovered Oct. 16 when the district’s technology director, Andrew Schmidt, received a notification that the district’s computer server had been compromised and to email the sender for details. How much the district would be asked to pay to “ransom” the compromised files was not specified.
“We never got to that point,” Schmidt said. “The recommendation from law enforcement was not to engage them. (The notification) said, ‘Email us and we’ll tell you.’ We did not respond.”
In ransomware attacks, cybercriminals encrypt an organization’s data and then demand payment to unscramble it.
The district instead is working to restore files that were lost in the attack, Schmidt said.
District officials first worked through the weekend of the attack to restore access to computer systems needed for schools to open the following Monday.
“Everybody didn’t have access to everything they needed, but school was able to continue on Monday, albeit in a different manner,” Schmidt said. “Students and staff didn’t have access to locally stored files. Things stored in the cloud were still accessible.”
“Many of our internal operations were interrupted,” Yetzer said.
Unclear if student/staff personal data was taken
District officials initially believed that personal information on district students and staff was not breached in the cyberattack. That information is stored by a third-party vendor that was not targeted in the attack on the district, Yetzer said.
Further investigation determined that names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers and other personal information on students who attended school in the district and employees who worked in the district from 1995 to 2011 were stored on the district’s compromised server and may have been breached.
The cyberattackers got through protective software and other security measures in place to protect the district server, Yetzer said.
There’s no evidence so far that personal data was taken, she said.
“We’re being very proactive and transparent that there is that potential,” Schmidt said. “At this point, we cannot say definitively one way or the other” if personal data was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.