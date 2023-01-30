“It has made a difference.”
That’s how Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers has described the early success of the department’s advanced life support program.
The ALS program through the department has been officially in place for a little over two months.
During that period of time, Myers said two people suffered massive cardiac arrests, in which their hearts stopped beating, and in both instances, department paramedics were able to revive the patients, saving their lives.
“Both patients have been given a second chance of life,” Myers said.
“If it wasn’t for these paramedics, I guarantee both would have passed away. The outcome would have been different.”
Myers said the department’s ALS program has made a big difference for the people of the Ellwood City-area.
The program was implemented last year.
“It’s worked out tremendously,” Myers said.
Myers said the ALS program allows the department to perform all of the life-saving measures that is needed for a patient until an ambulance arrives, which can often be delayed up to, or more than, 20 to 30 minutes, due to staff shortages and high incident numbers.
He said the ALS program is vital for the Ellwood City area in particular due to the Jan. 2020 closure of the Ellwood City Medical Center. Borough residents went from having a hospital a few minutes away, to being a 20-minute drive from the nearest one in New Castle, Butler, Cranberry or Beaver County.
“It just delays that next level of care,” Myers said.
If a resident is in critical, but stable condition, the ambulance crew asks the resident which hospital to go to based on coverage. In more serious incidents, a medical helicopter will transport a patient to a Pittsburgh or Youngstown hospital.
Borough Councilman Brad Ovial has been a proponent of the ALS program since the beginning.
He said he has spoken to many borough residents of all ages with the vast majority of them in favor of the program and what it represents.
Minus a few who didn’t like the one-mill tax created to fund the program, the vast majority told Ovial the ALS program makes them feel safer in the community.
“It makes them feel better,” Ovial said.
Ovial said younger people feel this program is a necessity to them, noting that emergency situations like cardiac arrests can happen to them as well, not just senior citizens.
He said the service from the fire department, combined with the quick response time from the Ellwood City Police Department, makes for a great partnership to help the residents of the borough.
“There’s great coverage in Ellwood City on life-threatening situations,” Ovial said.
The ECMC closed down in Jan. 2020 after the previous owner Americore Holdings filed for bankruptcy in Dec. 2019.
The property was officially sold to Guardian Development Group on November 30. No details on how the property will be used following the sale have been revealed yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.