Iron Dukes softball team celebrates 50th anniversary

Fifty years.
A half century.
Through that period, the Iron Dukes men's slo-pitch softball team has more than stood the test of time. That's what an overall record of 180-5 will do for a team.
"Fifty years. It sure went quick," said 1956 New Castle High graduate Lou Quahliero.
Quahliero was a catcher and manager for the Iron Dukes.
A slo-pitch softball league was started in the mid-1950s in the 7th Ward. The league was mostly for older baseball and softball players.
Each team was permitted two young players and all of the players had to live in the 7th Ward.
Slo-pitch softball began to evolve in the 1960s. In 1964, Quahliero became the player-manager of Crescent Cafe. Quahliero and Tony "Bercie" Guiliano began to recruit many young players to make the squad more competitive, not only in league play but in major tournaments. From 1964 through 1969, Crescent Cafe won the 7th Ward League each year and 12 Class A tournaments. In 1969, the team finished fifth out of 48 teams in the USSA World Tournaments and Quahliero was selected as the catcher on the USA National All-Star Team.
"When I played baseball, after little league, there was no organized baseball leagues," Quahliero said. "I played for the New Castle City Baseball League. New Castle High didn't have a ball team. I sat the bench.
"In the early 60s, baseball in Lawrence County in general went kaput. It was slo-pitch softball. It was fast and furious. People loved it and the spectators loved it. Slo-pitch took off."
Quahliero earned a national honor in 1968, being named all-star catcher in a national tournament.
Crescent Cafe became the Iron Dukes in 1970 and the team's winning ways continued. The Dukes were sponsored by the Scarazzo Beer Distributor and the Iron City and Duquesne Brewing Companies, which comprised the team name of Iron Dukes. In 1973, the Iron Dukes became sponsored by the F.A. Cray Company.
"I had a dream. My dream came true of the Iron Dukes," Quahliero said. "We couldn't come up with enough money for a sponsor. There was the Iron City Distributing Company and Duquesne Brewery. I can get money from Iron City and Duquesne Brewery Company and Scarazzo. So I said let's name the team the Iron Dukes.
"More money was offered under those sponsorships so we could pay for travel and travel expense."
In 1973, the Iron Dukes became sponsored by the F.A. Cray Company.
Though the team was sponsored by beer companies, its players walked a straight line.
"We didn't go out of town to party. No swimming pool parties. No drinking was allowed. No narcotics were allowed," Quahliero said. "We had team meetings and then the lights went out. We were there to win softball games and tournaments. It was all just for playing ball."
And winning — on a consistent basis.
The Dukes' dominance took shape. They fashioned a 180-5 overall mark between 1970 and 1975, were billed as a men's major Class A team and were ranked No. 7 in the top 10 teams in America by the USSA Softball Association.
"Good friends. Not so much as ballplayers but as in friends," Iron Dukes outfielder John 'Juggo' Frank said. "We played together. We had a lot of heart. The team had a lot of heart. We went to play the game and we played it to the best of our ability."
For three years in a row, the Iron Dukes were ranked in the top 10 by the USSA. During that time, they posted many strong wins in capturing the 7th Ward league championships. The team won 108 straight games and 29 major tournaments that included five state ASA championships.
In addition, the Dukes won the greater Pittsburgh National Invitation Tourney of Champions three consecutive seasons with an undefeated mark and the USSA Regional Tournaments in Louisville, Kentucky. The team also placed second in eight tournaments with five third-place finishes.
"It's unbelievable how the interest was. People just loved it," Quahliero said of the Iron Dukes. "We beat national championship teams."
The Dukes ended the three-year national championship run of Little Caesars of Detroit and the national champion Jim's Sport Shop of Pittsburgh, County Sports of Hicksville, New York, Muller Pipeliners of Milwaukee and Pyramid Lounge of Cleveland.
The Iron Dukes' 14-11 win over Hicksville, New York, came in front of 5,000 fans at the Eastman Kodak Ballpark in Rochester, New York. Hicksville hit nine home runs in the game. But the Dukes got not only the last laugh but the best laugh — a victory.
The victory over Little Caesars of Detroit was particularly memorable for Quahliero.
"The greatest victory without a doubt was against Little Caesars, the defending national champions from Detroit," Quahliero said. "They hadn't come to the Pittsburgh tournament for a couple years. They were a big draw. They flew by airplane and they had a beautiful charter bus."
Setting up the game between the teams seemed easy.
"They said they need $1,500 travel expense and they wanted to play the Iron Dukes," Quahliero said. "So they checked in at the Holiday Inn Tarentum, and we saw their bus.
"I couldn't get to the ballpark. The game was delayed for over an hour. Cars were parked illegally. They were the three-time national champions. And we beat them. When the smoke cleared, we watched some of the next game. Little Caesars went home. It was a double-elimination tournament."
Despite still being alive in the tournament, Little Caesars made it impossible to continue competing in the tournament.
"Outside of the ballpark going to the clubhouse, you could see they threw their bats and balls into the creek and left for Detroit. They didn't want to play in the losers bracket," Quahliero said.
The Iron Dukes played in eight states and between 75 and 100 games a year. In six years, the team won over 400 games. From the original roster of players, eight starters were from Mahoningtown who lived within one mile of each other.
The team won 18 of 23 tournaments played in Lawrence County between 1970 and 1975. It was second three times, third once and fourth once.
Quahliero said the team is proud of the fact that each starter on the original team had at least one MVP award from a major tournament. Four players are Hall of Fame members (Guiliano, Fred 'Bull' Ryan, Frank and Quahliero).
Most national championship teams had players getting paid and many had players with at least 10 home runs in the lineup.
The Iron Dukes also could hit the ball over the fence. However, the team mostly relied on base hits while putting its speed to good use.
"We overcame it. All obstacles," Quahliero said of how teams positioned their defense against the Iron Dukes. "They pinched us off. They didn't play us deep. We had several home-run hitters."
The Iron Dukes weren't just an offensive showcase, though. The team was strong with the glove.
"With Guiliano pitching, the middle of the infield broke so many teams' backs," Ryan said. "It was a joy to watch; we were good."
Guiliano led off for the Iron Dukes and Ryan batted second, followed by Frank. That trio got the offense rolling.
"Juggo was part of the machine that made us tick," Ryan said. "He was the character of the team. A very good clutch ballplayer with ample power."
Said Frank, "It was just a pleasure to bat third. There was no pressure, I just batted."
Once an Iron Dukes player reached base, it posed problems for the opposition.
"It was unbelievable, a lot of times we tagged up two bases on many long fly balls," Quahliero said. "I always coached third base, I would look at the player on second base and I would hold up two fingers.
"On a long, deep fly ball, I told them, don't stop here at third, keep going. When we were ahead, I did it more."
The original Iron Dukes players finished their careers playing for St. Margaret's Club from 1976 through 1978. St. Margaret's won the 7th Ward championship three consecutive seasons. In 1977, they claimed the 7th Ward Early Bird Tournament and the Pennsylvania ASA state title.
"It wasn't the end, it was the beginning," Quahliero said. "We felt we wanted to get the old timers, the original players, back in uniform."
In all, playing for the Crescent Cafe, Iron Dukes and St. Margaret's Club, the team went to eight states, traveled more than 25,000 miles and won 43 major tournaments. In over 14 years of competition, the teams won over 800 games.
