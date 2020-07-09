Randy Melchert's modern day pilgrimage brought him to New Castle.
Accompanied by his wife Lydia, infant son Randy, videographer Enoch Rasmussen and a van-load of cameras, lights and recording equipment, Melchert of the Christian television station WVCY-TV in Milwaukee wanted to learn more about Ira Sankey.
"The songs he wrote 100 years ago are still sung by people today," Melchert said of the lasting influence of the hymnwriter who was born in Edinburg in 1840 and lived in New Castle before traveling the world with evangelist Dwight Moody.
"People are still being blessed by what God laid on his heart 100 years ago," continued Melchert who heard one of Sankey's songs performed while in Burma last year.
New Castle was the third stop on Melchert's journey to capture bits of Christian history across the Great Lakes region. The stories of Sankey, the Old Rugged Cross Church in Michigan, the Christian Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and other sites will become part of his "Our Christian Heritage" series for WVCY.
"We wanted to feature Christian historic sites that not everyone's heard of," Melchert explained. "We wanted to show that Ira Sankey was more than just a line in a footnote as the author of a hymn."
While researching Sankey, Melchert contacted the Lawrence County Historical Society and was put in touch with Ed Petrus, the local organization's board president. Petrus agreed to be interviewed for the show, sharing stories about Sankey's life and mission.
"With Ira's singing and Moody's preaching, they could rouse a crowd," Petrus said as he shared ancedotes about the pair's travels during a taping at the Historical Society.
"For a time, he was known more in London than in the States, but the songs were so singable, they started being published en mass," he continued, explaining that Sankey typically set other's words and poems to music.
"As a choir director myself, I'd call it rousing music," added Petrus who directs the music at the St. Camillus site of Holy Spirit Parish. "Learning about Ira has been very inspirational to me."
In addition to providing an on-camera interview, Petrus played a few of the hymnwriter's works on Sankey's pump organ, which is owned by the Historical Society. Also housed in Sankey's namesake room at the Clavelli History Center are original hymnals, photographs and letters.
"Knowing my fingers and his touched this same keyboard moves me," Petrus said as he played Sankey's most famous work, "The Ninety and Nine."
Along with the visit to the Historical Society, Melchert also viewed the Sankey memorial window at First United Methodist Church during his time in New Castle.
The stops will be part of the program Melchert said will air sometime this fall. Local residents will be able to view the show on WVCY's website and YouTube channel.
