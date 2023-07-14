Two plaza investors close on parcel purchases The redevelopment of Lawrence Village Plaza took another step forward this week after two of the investors in the public-private initiative cl…

The drive to reinvigorate Lawrence Village Plaza apparently hit a speed bump Wednesday.

However, two of the investors who are behind the wheel believe the matter won’t cause much of a slowdown.

Earlier this year, a public-private initiative saw the Shenango Township plaza subdivided into nine parcels, with owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup keeping three, Mike Wish buying four and Greg DePorzio and Joe Saad purchasing one each.

DePorizo’s piece fronts on Ellwood Road, and is located between the Hugger Mugger restaurant and the plaza’s main entrance. He will build a Coney Island restaurant there.

That parcel, though, is surrounded by the four owned by Wish: the wing of the plaza facing Ellwood Road, the former Kmart, the site of the Hugger Mugger and a future access road into and through the plaza.

That’s where the Lawrence County Planning Commission cited a problem.

In its review of the Coney Island land development plan, the commission said that “the property depicted on the proposed site plan is not the same as Parcel 2 on the Final Plan for Home Storage Plus LLC … It appears that the proposed development is not fully contained within Parcel 2.”

The proposed development, the commission went on, “takes property currently being used for parking at the existing ‘Hugger Mugger’ restaurant.

The Township should determine if the existing restaurant has enough required available parking. Section 1501.9 requires that all parking spaces be located on the same lot with the principal use.”

The commission said that land development on the DePorzio site cannot begin until the issues are resolved and filed with the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds.

Both Wish and DePorzio are aware of the commission’s concern, but say they are in the process of assembling an easement that would allow access to both investors’ properties.

“I think the issue is the way the parcel was drawn by the county’s engineer,” DePorzio said. “I think they took it from the center of the road, instead of the right of way. I think that’s the discrepancy; there’s maybe 20 feet difference.”

It’s a matter that must be addressed, he conceded, but not one likely to derail the plaza’s rebirth.

“It’s too big to fail,” he said. “For 20 feet of property, I’m sure the township, me and Mike can work something out, if that’s the problem.

“I’m going to invest a million dollars. I don’t think they’re going to kill the deal over 20 feet.”

Wish, too, was optimistic that the commission’s concerns can be addressed.

“I am actively working with Greg on an easement agreement that will get him what he needs to that he can move forward with his plans,” Wish said.

“As for the parking for the Hugger Mugger, we have reciprocal easement agreements that the Hugger Mugger, when they have car rallies and things like that (formerly held on what is now DePorzio’s parcel), they’ll be able to use other parking lots. One thing we definitely have enough of (at the 26-acre plaza) is parking lot.

“It’s not super simple,” he finished, “but it’s going to get done. We’ll get it worked out.”

