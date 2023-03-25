According to the song, breaking up is hard to do.

But sometimes, Mike Wish said, it’s also the right thing to do.

In January, Shenango Township supervisors announced they had reached a deal with Lawrence Village Plaza owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup aimed to infuse new life into the mostly empty, 60-year-old shopping center.

The plan would divide the property into seven — later increased to nine — subdivisions, and have local investors join the township and Virginia resident Harrup in redeveloping the plaza.

“The supervisors’ instinct was right in terms of breaking it up,” said Wish, who purchased four of the nine subdivisions, which still await expected approval by county and township officials. “It’s such a big project, how do you wrap your heart around it?

“It’s not just the acquisition, it’s the holding cost and it’s the renovation cost, which can be more significant than the acquisition. So breaking it up makes it a little more digestible.”

Harrup is retaining the wing of the plaza just below the hillside on Route 65. Wish has purchased the parcel on which the Hugger Mugger restaurant sits (the restaurant will stay, he said earlier this month), as well as the former Kmart building and the plaza wing closest to Shenango High School.

In addition, he’ll be developing a road that will lead through a section of the shopping center that is to be demolished, into the township’s municipal park behind the plaza, and all the way to Old Pittsburgh Road.

That road is to be christened Town Center Drive, and the plaza renamed Shenango Commons.

Greg DePorizo already has announced his purchase of an MP Coney Island franchise and his plans to build on a parcel between Hugger Mugger and the plaza entrance. Joe Saad, owner of the Lawrence Village Pizza Joe’s location, has purchased the former PNC Bank building and plans to relocate his restaurant there..

Though closing on the sales agreements may be weeks away, and the subdivisions must receive official county and township approval, patrons and passers-by may well notice preliminary facility work already in progress.

“This is not a normal, government-run project,” Supervisor Brandon Rishel said of the public-private partnership that is tackling the plaza’s rebirth. “The private portion is what’s driving all of this, not the public portion.

“I think a lot of people had the idea that when we said the sales agreements hopefully would be done by June 1st, that there wouldn’t be any change until then. With all this, we’ve been very adamant that we needed to see change in cleaning up the building and getting windows cleaned and graffiti take care of — just small things, maintenance issues that haven’t been addressed.”

The township, he added, will be working alongside the private investors, cleaning up its area behind the plaza at the park.

The township also is in the process of finalizing an application for a grant that will go toward its investment in the project.

“Tentatively, it’s going to be a 25 percent matching funds grant,” Rishel said. “So if there’s a $100,000 facade project or lighting project, we would pay $25,000, they would pay $75,000. All of the money to this point that the government side is putting in — from federal tax dollars, not local tax dollars — has all been about a 3-to-1 match.”

All in all, it’s been a bit of a dizzying pace for an initiative that saw years of back-and-forth, often petulant discussions before suddenly shooting forward in January.

“Six months ago, I would have said we were a little bit away from this,” Rishel admitted. “Chip has been a great partner to work with across the board, and we will do everything we can to make sure his section of the plaza is just as successful as everybody else’s.”

