International Overdose Recovery Day celebration set for Wednesday

The Lawrence County Recovery Coalition will for the seventh year mark International Overdose Awareness Day with an event on Wednesday.
International Overdose Awareness Day is celebrated on Aug. 31.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park downtown. There will be around 15 to 20 agencies with tables at the event and a skit beginning around 6:15 p.m. regarding overdose with actors who are in recovery. Speakers will also talk during and after the skit.
Faraone Brothers will be the DJ.
The colors for IOAD are purple and silver. Purple represents the color of awareness for opioid addiction. Silver represents a drug overdose.
