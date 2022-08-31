The Lawrence County Recovery Coalition hosted its seventh International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The event featured music, food, a skit and speakers at the Riverwalk Park downtown. International Overdose Awareness Day is celebrated every Aug. 31.
International Overdose Awareness Day celebrated
