By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
More than 3,000 teachers from 27 public school districts and private schools in Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming week through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV in Grove City.
The time, date and location of the vaccines is being kept confidential to avoid members of the general public from showing up. The clinics are being set up by the state Department of Health, which has contracted with a company called AMI to administer the vaccines, according to IU-IV executive director Dr. Wade Killmyer.
"Our main role has been to disseminate information back and forth," he said of the intermediate unit. "We're getting information from districts. It's the state's show, and we're facilitating it. We have a vaccination site and when people register, they will be told the address," he said, noting that every intermediate unit statewide is responsible for the schools in their region.
The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV covers three counties, and teachers in every school throughout these counties is going through the Intermediate Unit to get vaccinated, Killmeyer said.
There is a signup process, he explained. The state sent out emails last week that went to every district and private school. Every employee was instructed to fill out a survey that was part of the email, and was asked if he or she wanted a vaccine. The state took that list and is inviting people on the list to get vaccines.
He noted that a lot of school employees already have been vaccinated under the state's 1A category for health reasons, or they found ways to get the vaccines themselves.
Those receiving the vaccines through the IU-IV will receive the newly approved Johnson & Johnson inoculation, a one-time shot.
"I'm glad we don't have to go through this a second time for a second dosage," Killmeyer said. "One dose and it's done. But no matter which brand it is, it's just important to get one."
There are some school employees who have said "no thank you I don't want one," to the shots, he said, adding that he put himself on the list to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines will begin within the intermediate unit at the end of this week and will continue for six straight days.
"They claim they can do 500 day, and about 3,000 have signed up," Killmeyer said. "It will be a tight timeline, but they say they can do it. It's another great step to get the schools fully open again."
As for each district's plan, "everybody's in different stages. Some are fully open, some are in a hybrid model. Each district has to decide for itself based upon their experiences with the virus," he added.
New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio reported to the school board at its work session Monday that the district gave its list to the Intermediate Unit.
Once the vaccines are given, "the district should be 99 percent covered within the next week or two."
She noted that some teachers in the district already were vaccinated under state health guidelines.
DeBlasio presented the board with a proposal for students to return to full days of school during an executive session and the public was not privy to the information.
She said in a phone interview Tuesday that she intends to detail the plan to the district's COVID-19 task force — comprised of administrators, teachers, other school personnel and parents — in a virtual meeting Thursday, when the plans will be made public.
