The Lawrence County Treasurer’s office is mailing out spring interim tax bills this week.
The Lawrence County assessment office provided information to the treasurer’s office about changes of assessment on properties in the county.
The interim bills will reflect last year’s millage and will be sent to owners of properties where improvements were done to them that changed their assessed values.
Improvements include but are not limited to additions to existing homes, new outbuildings such as garages or barns or changes in land size.
The interim bills will be sent where changes increased assessments by more than $2,500. The bill will be based upon the difference in the assessed values.
The interim bill is in addition to the regular county property tax bill already mailed out for that tax year. It does not replace the bill already mailed.
Anyone who has questions about the interim bills can contact the treasurer’s office at (724) 656-2124.
