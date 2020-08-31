Interim code supervisor will not come before city council

BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle City Council members remained disappointed Thursday after interim code supervisor Parker Maynard was absent for the fourth time unable to present the code enforcement’s second quarter report.
“He’s not going to come,” Mayor Chris Frye said. “I’m going to answer questions for code.”
Each department head submits a synopsis of the work they’ve completed — along with other data — after each quarter of the year to the council. Second quarter numbers were submitted at the beginning of August and have been presented by health officer Pat McGuire, police chief Bobby Salem and public works director Brian Heichel over the course of the council’s Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 meetings.
Maynard was invited to present his department’s report during the council’s Aug. 11, Aug. 13, Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 meetings, but has not shown.
There have been many reasons as to why Maynard didn’t attend previous meetings, including one where Frye told council at Tuesday’s meeting there was an email miscommunication.
Other reason’s for his absence include staff-shortages, Maynard not being the “department head” and Maynard not creating the quarterly report.
On Thursday night’s agenda, however, Maynard’s presentation was again scheduled.
“The mayor has informed me that the department head Parker Maynard is not going to be able to join us this evening,” council President Tom Smith said.
“That’s disappointing,” councilman Bryan Cameron said. “He’s the code supervisor, so I would think that he could show up and answer our questions.”
In the department’s quarterly report, it showed code officers wrote zero citations this quarter.
Within the first two quarters of 2019, code wrote 448 citations. During the same period in 2020, code wrote just 37 citations.
Frye did, however, answer some of the council’s question’s on Tuesday and said COVID-19, a depleted staff and new-employee training were the reasons why the number was so low.
He reiterated the department is undergoing a complete restructuring.
“Code is going in a lot more productive way,” Frye said Tuesday, who explained the city will be switching processing systems in September.
Maynard was hired as an assistant public works director in April and became the interim code supervisor following the resignation of McGuire, the former supervisor, in early April.
When asked whether McGuire presented the department’s first quarter report, Frye couldn’t recall.
Maynard will make a permanent switch to become the code supervisor effective Tuesday, Frye said.
In other news:
•An executive session was held immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel, potential litigation in regard to Lou Thomas and threatened litigation for Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims from Anthony Cioffi and Fred Droeder.
•Frye and the city controller were authorized to execute the coronavirus relief fund recipient agreement with Lawrence County. The funds total $255,598.29 and are eligible for expenditures from March 1 through Oct. 31.
•Council approved a motion to submit an application to the Department of Community and Economic Development for funding through CDBG-CV as a part of COVID-19 aid, relief and economic security. The fund totals $126,000.
•Council passed a resolution to move forward with a technical assignment police management study of the New Castle police department conducted by the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services. The study will not cost the city any money.
•A bid submitted by Renee Bissell for a residential dwelling was denied, and a bid submitted by Ray Croteau for a vacant lot was approved.
•A fund transfer from the equipment line item to the equipment repairs line totaling $4,800 for additional repairs needed for equipment at Sylvan Heights was approved.
