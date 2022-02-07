The Leslie Sabo Bridge on Sims Street in Ellwood City will be inspected beginning Wednesday.
The bridge is owned by Lawrence County. The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained, but minor delays can be expected. The work is to be completed within one day, by Frank B. Taylor Engineering.
