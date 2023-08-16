A North Hill man serving time in jail as a convicted child sex offender now has drug charges added to his list of offenses.
A Lawrence County District Attorney detective has filed counts of contraband, possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances against Adam Kenneth Clark, 34, of the 400 block of East Sheridan Avenue, after a corrections officer reportedly found suspected suboxone strips hidden in the tongue of his shoe in his belongings.
Clark is in the Lawrence County jail under a sentence of six to 23 months for a guilty plea of indecent assault of a child younger than 13. He had been sentenced for that offense on March 30.
According to a criminal complaint filed in connection with the drug offenses, Clark was booked into the jail the day of his sentencing, and his personal belongings were placed in a blue mesh property bag and secured in a garment carousel.
Around Aug. 4, a captain received information that suboxone strips were hidden in his belongings, the court papers say. The captain removed the bag and found a sealed foil package that contained a stack of eight individually sealed packets of suspected Buprenorphine and Naloxone taped together that were in Clark's shoe, according to the complaint.
He was arraigned on the charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond at $5,000.
He remains in the county jail, serving his sentence.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.