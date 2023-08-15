An Erie County inmate who was temporarily housed in the Lawrence County jail is facing felony charges for reportedly throwing excrement at another inmate.
A criminal complaint against Troy Donnell Nelson, 35, of Erie states the waste product also landed on a food cart and on the arm of a corrections officer. As a result, the food cart and items on it had to be discarded. The expense for new ones and the cleanup is estimated at $2,430.
Following an investigation, a Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective on Monday charged Nelson with assault by prisoner by contact with bodily fluids, aggravated harassment by prisoner and institutional vandalism. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Nelson, who was being held in the jail as an administrative transfer from another facility, is incarcerated and awaiting sentencing on a guilty plea to burglary in Erie County. After the incident, he was transferred back to the Erie County jail.
According to a criminal complaint filed against him in connection with the Lawrence County jail, Nelson exited his assigned cell carrying a container of his own feces and threw it onto another inmate and he punched the inmate in the mouth. The incident reportedly occurred on June 21.
The matter splattered across the housing unit and landed on a corrections officer and a meal cart and the items on it, the report said. Nelson then was escorted to a restricted housing unit.
The contaminated items included the cart, flatware, food trays and cups. A quantity of cleaning materials and items were also discarded after use, the jail reported.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
