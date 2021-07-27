TYRONE (AP) — Injuries have been reported following a house explosion in a central Pennsylvania town, authorities said.
Emergency dispatchers in Blair County said the blast in Tyrone was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and flames spread to two other houses.
Officials said that burn patients were being transported to Altoona Hospital and to Tyrone Hospital.
The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately available.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the explosion.
