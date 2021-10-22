A state police report has identified two people injured in a Wednesday crash as Patrick J. Quimby, 70, and Susan E. Quimby, 65, of New Castle.
The husband and wife were flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital after the crash that occurred on Route 422 East in front of Ben Franklin’s Tap Room in Slippery Rock Township. The Quimby vehicle was pulling out of the restaurant lot around 7:30 p.m. and failed to yield to an approaching westbound truck tractor, according to a police report.
The report said the Quimbys both suffered suspected serious injury. Information was not available about their condition Thursday.
The state police report did not identify the driver of the truck, who reportedly was not injured.
(0) comments
