Mahoning Township supervisors during their Tuesday meeting reported a resident is offering a reward after someone drove a utility vehicle through his 45-acre cornfield on East River Road.
Paul Siegel said Wednesday he estimates that he lost 15 to 20 acres of corn valued at $25,000 to $30,000.
“The kicker of it is ‘why?” Siegel said. “What’s the point? I’d like to see them get caught and prosecuted.”
Anyone with information is asked to call township police at (724) 667-9658.
In other business, supervisors reported that Youngblood Paving next week will being paving Hillsville Road in Edinburg and Main Street in Hillsville.
Mahoning Township supervisors earlier in the summer awarded a $150,000 contract to the Wampum company for the project.
Resident Jill Bissett commended the township for improvements made to Graham Road.
“Thank you for the amazing work,” Bissett said. “It’s wonderful to come down that hill and not bump out of your seat.”
The $50,000 project involved improving drainage and paving. Township employees did the work.
