A confidential informant who claimed to have been privy to conversations the night that 25-year-old Andre Robinson was fatally shot disclosed to authorities what happened that night, according to a New Castle police account.
The police on Friday surrounded a house on Lathrop Street from which two of the three murder suspects were followed and later arrested. Police have taken Tyler McMillan, 32, and Karalinn Perrotta, 22, both of 1207 Huron Ave., and Khalil Lorenzo Newman, 24, of Lutton Street, into custody, charging them all in connection with Robinson’s March 24 death.
The big break in the investigation came Wednesday when the police received a recording from the informant, describing how McMillan, Perrotta and Newman conspired together to shoot Robinson. The informant told them that Perrotta and McMillan had conversations about killing Robinson because he had certain information, and they were worried about him “flipping” and telling the police, according to criminal complaints filed against the three suspects.
According to the informant’s account as reported in the nine-page document, the three suspects got into Perrotta’s car and rode around. They parked in a lot at the intersection of Smithfield Street and West Washington for a few minutes and discussed the shooting. Then they left and went to Robinson Street around 3 a.m., where McMillan and Newman got out and were gone for about 20 minutes. The informant reported hearing about 10 shots being fired. Then the group went back and got into the car, and the two men wondered aloud if they had hit Robinson, the informant told police.
The informant told police that McMillan and Newman initially had been texting Robinson as if they were someone else, and arranged to meet him behind McGrath Manor under the pretense that he was meeting someone else when they planned to shoot him, the court documents say.
Police reported that they were called to the McGrath Manor parking lot, where they found Robinson dead, slouched in the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet Equinox with the back driver’s side window shattered, a rifle laying on the back floor, and the motor running and headlights on. A detective on scene reported that he had an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of his neck. Two bullet holes were in the driver’s seat headrest, a bullet hole was in the victim’s shirt in the left shoulder blade area, and two bullet holes were in his right bicep, according to the court paperwork.
Robinson’s friend who was at the scene told police that he and Robinson had been text messaging and had planned to meet in the parking lot. Robinson told him that he was meeting someone else there first, and that he would text him when he was done, to meet him at his car. The friend said that about 10 minutes later, he heard five to seven shots fired and he saw a tall male running with an apparent limp through a field.
Police learned that Robinson had problems with Newman, whose street name is “Lolo,” and McMillan, known on the streets as “Project,” and that their arguments had been posted on Facebook, the complaints state. The investigators learned from McMillan’s Facebook page that he is in a relationship with Perrotta, they reported.
A witness who lives near the shooting site related to police that he was sleeping when he heard several gunshots coming from behind his residence. He looked out the window and saw a “taller” male on the other side of the field, who got into the backseat of a light-colored car, the complaint states.
A short time later that morning, the police stopped a car for a traffic violation, and Perrotta was the driver. She consented to a forensic search of her phone. She went to the police station and in an interview told police there were problems between Robinson and McMillan, whom she referred to as “Project.” The police told her that her car was seen leaving the area of the shooting, the court papers say.
Perrotta requested to speak with Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, and she told him and investigators that a male had called and asked her for a ride, then asked if he could borrow her vehicle. She said she took him to a friend’s house and he took her car and left, returning between 1:45 to 2 a.m. She said when he returned he was acting strangely and he called someone for another ride. Eventually in the conversation, she told police his name was “Lolo,” and gave Newman’s name, the paperwork states.
The police impounded her vehicle and applied for a search warrant.
On March 31, the police went to a home on North Jefferson Street where they believed Newman was staying. They obtained a surveillance video from there for March 24, which shows Newman getting into and out of a silver Chrysler 300. They detained Newman as a suspect in the killing, and the investigators confiscated his phone. He told police he had nothing to do with the shooting, the court papers say.
Newman in a subsequent interview with police said that McMillan said he wanted to “light something on fire,” but he didn’t know that the shooting was going to take place. He said they got into Perrotta’s car and stopped on Robinson Street, and he and McMillan got out of the car and approached McGrath Manor. He said McMillan fired several shots into Robinson’s vehicle, then they ran. He said McMillan later threatened him by pointing a gun at him and saying he would kill him if he said anything to anyone about the shooting, the complaint states.
Newman said that when they were in the car, McMillan had handed him a gun, but when they approached Robinson’s car he did not shoot. He said McMillan then wielded two guns and was firing both into Robinson’s car, the police reported from the interview.
McMillan is a convicted felon and is not permitted to have a gun, they noted.
The police since the shooting have received numerous tips from confidential sources saying McMillan was known to be armed with an FN 5.7 semiautomatic and numerous other guns. After getting the information from the informant, the police agreed Friday that they would detain Perrotta and McMillan, the complaint states.
The police obtained a search warrant for McMillan’s house at 1207 Huron Ave. and found a FN 5.7 handgun and a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, both of which had been reported stolen, a .38-caliber handgun and quantities of ammunition and narcotics, the court papers say.
The police critical incident response team, dressed in combat gear, set out Friday to arrest the suspects. They set up surveillance around the house and McMillan, Perrotta and four other individuals exited the house and three of them left in a gray Jeep. Perrotta and McMillan were in her vehicle and they were stopped and taken into custody. They also arrested Newman on Friday.
McMillan is charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, persons (felon) not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms). Perrotta is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of receiving stolen property. Newman is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
All three suspects were arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail without bond.
